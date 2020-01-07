Optometrist couple’s vision for fire help

LIKE many Australian's, Richard and Gwen Watt watched the bushfire crisis unfold and wondered how they could help.

Now, one of the region's most philanthropic couples, has come up with a plan they hope will catch on.

The owners of Richard Watt Optometrist, who just days ago helped donate hundreds of masks to smoke-choked Canberra, said that with the amount of short-term help already on hand, they wanted to think of how they could make a lasting impact.

They hope to set up a system where communities including the Fraser Coast sponsor fire affected families and are sounding out Rotary clubs to partner with.

To kick start the initiative, the Watts have pledged one per cent of each month's gross income from Richard Watt Optometrist for 18-months.

"Richard and I have been looking at the long term problems of all these displaced families, especially those who have lost everything," Mrs Watt said.

"Not just their home but quite likely their workplace is gone, so no income either.

"Our plan is to supplement a small number of families with a bit of extra income so that these families don't stress every single day over finding money for nappies, school books, medications, fuel for the car, their mobile phone bill or even just taking the family to the local hotel once a month for a meal."

"We can't possibly help everyone, but if we divide needed communities up to enable targeted help, we strongly believe this will work.

"We would like Hervey Bay to initiate this but other communities will hopefully embrace the concept and copy all over Australia."

To get involved contact Gwen Watt on 4197 1475.