Optus to invest $6m in improving mobile reception

FOR 11 years, Cherylee Nagy has struggled to get good phone reception at her Wondunna home but that could be about to change.



The Chronicle can reveal Optus is set to invest $6.2 million in improving the 4G Plus mobile network across the region with more towers to be built in Hervey Bay, Maryborough and Fraser Island.



Optus' State Manager for Queensland, Mark O'Shea will today unveil plans to build 11 new sites to improve mobile phone coverage and faster internet downloads speeds.



Parts of Maryborough, Hervey Bay's Esplanade, Wondunna, Booral, Pig Creek, Aldershot and Kingfisher Bay are expected to benefit from the upgrades.



Ms Nagy, who is currently with the carrier, told the Chronicle she usually walks to the letterbox in her front yard to make a call and often missed calls while inside her house.



Receiving texts is also a challenge and messages often come through after a delay.



Ms Nagy was thrilled to hear about the upgrade and said reception had been patchy since she moved to Wondunna 11 years ago.



Her husband is with another phone company and also struggles.



Mr O'Shea said the addition of the new sites came after upgrades had been made at seven other sites, including Point Vernon, Eli Waters, Torbanlea, Howard, Susan River and Poona.



"Optus is committed to improving the network and providing faster internet download speeds for people living, working, and visiting Hervey Bay, Maryborough and Fraser Island," he said.



"We've received feedback from customers and businesses that they want better coverage especially along the Bruce Highway and on Fraser Island.



"We're working with local councils, community groups and government to determine the best location for sites. Some of the new sites will be co-located on current infrastructure."

Are you an Optus customer who has struggled with service on the Fraser Coast? Join the discussion and tell us your story below or email carlie.walker@frasercoastchronicle.com.au

