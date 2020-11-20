Optus has officially launched Gomo in Australia after having tremendous success in Asia.

The low-cost mobile provider offers a new level of convenience by delighting customers with a complete digital journey, including in app activation, manage subscription settings, check usage and purchase add ons.

The first 5000 customers who pre order before November 22 will be charged less than their morning coffee, only needing to pay $1 for their first month and giving them 18GB of data.

Its also allowing customers to choose them with a buy 3 months, get 3 months free offer.

"Gomo is the go-to solution for Australians who just want more affordable, mobile connectivity, plain and easy," Optus managing director of marketing and revenue, Matt Williams, said.

"We know customers prefer digital service options so we've prioritised that in our offering, along with flexibility and simple activation, so value-seekers get everything they want, and nothing they don't."

For more information, visit GOMO.

WHAT'S INCLUDED:

- Pre order offering $1 until November 22. $25 thereafter.

- 18GB

- Up to 200 GB data rollover

- Unlimited standard national talk and text

- Unlimited international calls to selected 15 destinations

- Renews every 30 Days

Originally published as Optus launches budget-focused mobile service Gomo