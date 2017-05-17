Optus mobile service upgrade 'could benefit tourism'

Jane Rugge with Jim Carew, the franchisee of the Hervey Bay and Maryborough Optus stores.

THE tourism industry could be one of the unexpected winners as Optus invests $6.2 million in improving mobile reception on the Fraser Coast.

Jim Carew, who is the franchisee of both the Hervey Bay and Maryborough stores, said the investment was aimed at improving the network and download speeds across the region, with 11 new towers to be built at Federation Park in Maryborough, the Esplanade in Hervey Bay, Maryborough East, Wondunna, Booral, Pig Creek, Aldershot and Kingfisher Bay.

Mr Carew said it would especially exciting to offer better reception on heritage-listed Fraser Island.

"Look, our customers have been crying out for coverage there but everything has to be done in consultation with the community and Fraser Island is challenging to say the least.

"But we're always looking for opportunities."

Mr Carew said offering better reception in a variety of areas across the Fraser Coast would also benefit the hundreds of thousands of tourists that visited the region.

Mr Carew said mobile reception wasn't necessarily a barrier for tourists visiting the region, but having better mobile reception across the Fraser Coast would enable visitors to share their "rich experience".

"The whole Wide Bay area is a tourism mecca and we're looking forward to improved coverage for the hundreds of thousands of tourists that come up here and it's also important for our residents."

The new towers will provide better indoor and outdoor coverage and fewer call drop outs, especially along transport links such as the Bruce Highway and Maryborough-Hervey Bay Rd.

Other areas have recently received upgrades, including Point Vernon, Eli Waters, Torbanlea, Howard, Susan River, Maryborough TAFE and Poona.