Breaking

OPTUS OUTAGE: Multiple towers down in Bay

1st Aug 2018 10:53 AM

OPTUS Network towers are down across Hervey Bay creating voice and data issues for users.

This is unrelated to planned maintenance. 

The telco has confirmed on its website the cause of the outage is under investigation and apologised for the inconvenience.

"We've identified a fault which means you might experience issues with voice and/or data at the moment," the statement reads

"Our team are on to it, and aim to fix this as soon as possible."

More to come. 

