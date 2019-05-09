Menu
Yasmin Bloggs and her partner Matt were the victims of identity theft after their wallets were stolen while on holiday in Hervey Bay.
News

Optus says sorry to Coast mum after fraud

Shayla Bulloch
by
9th May 2019 6:10 AM
MAJOR telecommunications company Optus has apologised to a Sunshine Coast mother after multiple fraudulent purchases made on her account racked up more than $10,000.

Yasmin Blogg spoke with the Daily on Monday about her experience with Optus, which approved three phone purchases to her account in a brazen case of identity theft.

Ms Blogg (pictured) contacted Optus at the first instance, but two more fraudulent purchases were made using only her stolen licence in over-the-phone transactions.

Optus apologised to Ms Blogg for the "inconvenience", saying it was working to resolve the issue.

Despite refusing to answer questions about any security measures, a spokesperson said Optus was "reviewing" its processes to ensure privacy.

cyber security fraud online security optus
