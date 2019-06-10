Orchestra to take FraserPop to 'a whole new level'

ONE of Queensland's leading orchestras will swap the likes of the Lyric Theatre and Queensland Performing Arts Centre for a special performance in the Heritage City.

Maryborough State High School principal Simon Done confirmed the Queensland Pops Orchestra would perform a one-night special in Maryborough to open this year's FraserPop Pop Culture Festival next month.

Now in its 35th year, the QPO is regarded as one of the state's best musical groups, combining popular classics and new arrangements with singers, dancers and virtuosic musicians.

Mr Done said the QPO would tailor its repertoire for the event to play different themes and songs from franchises including Pirates of the Caribbean and Harry Potter to fit the theme of FraserPop.

He said securing this arrangement would take FraserPop "to a whole new level”.

"This year, the organising committee decided to swing for the fences,” Mr Done said.

"We've got the orchestra, we've got national jousting champions coming down.

"It proves the ability of our students to be able to professionally run a world-class event.”

Mr Done said the QPO would bring "a different dimension” to pop culture to show it is "not only about Marvel movies and cosplay”.

"It's about community events, bringing families together,” he said.

Since its inaugural year in 2017, FraserPop has become one of the region's most popular community events.

The event is run by senior business students as part of their school curriculum.

After debuting at last year's festival, Hollywood action star, strongman and retired professional wrestler Nathan Jones will return for this year's event.

He will be joined by actor Stephen Hunter, who played the dwarf Bombur in The Hobbit trilogy.

The event's signature Iron Throne, Tardis and Dalek, all developed and constructed by students at the school, will also return.

Conductor Patrick Pickett will lead the QPO for the opening night on July 19.

Tickets to the event are limited to 501 people, which Mr Done said was in recognition of the work of the 501st Redback Garrison, a Star Wars costuming organisation that will also appear at the event.

Tickets cost $30 and can be purchased through the QKR! mobile app or from the Maryborough State High School office.