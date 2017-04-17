Orchid House to host green thumb session with perennial greens

JOIN the Hervey Bay Orchid House for a demonstration of using unusual lettuce leaves and spinaches, as part of their series at the Botanic Gardens.

A practical demonstration on using unusual perennial leaf vegetables as salad greens will be held at the Orchid House on Wednesday from 10am, which will include a taste and swap table and plant sales between attendees.

These greens can be grown in the house's sub-tropical climate with little effort.

Christel Schrank from the River Heads Forest will attend to present the talk.

For more information contact the Orchid House on 4125 9870. $3 entry includes the talk and a cuppa beforehand.

Please bring a fold-up chair for personal use.