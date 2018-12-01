Menu
Crime

Orchid robber on loose after 200 plants stolen from nursery

Annie Perets
by
1st Dec 2018 12:00 AM
POLICE are hunting for a flower thief after about 200 orchid plants were taken from a greenhouse in Torbanlea.  

The offender sneaked onto a property on Hunter St between 6pm on November 27 and 3.30pm on November 28. 

They cut a shade cloth wall of the greenhouse to get inside it.  

"Remember if you see anything on social media sites with similar items for sale at what would appear a cheaper price or it sounds too good to be true, be careful," Senior Constable Melanie Ryan, of Maryborough Police, said.   

If you have information for police, call Policelink on 131 444.   

