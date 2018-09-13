Orchid Show to bloom at Anglican Church

Agnes Waters Orchids and Foliage Club member Lea Crawford will represent her club with a small display for the first time at the Maryborough and District Orchid Society's Spring Show.

Boni Holmes

MARYBOROUGH is set to bloom when more than 600 different orchids will permeate the Anglican Church Hall during the annual Spring Show.

Hosted by the Maryborough and District Orchid Society the event will have displays from six clubs, including first time entrants the Agnes Waters Orchid and Foliage Club.

MDOS member Narelle Hoffman said there will be six displays featuring hundreds of orchids in different genus including a new and smaller breed of Cattleya.

"This year I think there are a lot of smaller Cattleya, as well as the traditional purple and much bigger Cattleya.

"I think they breed them smaller because they take up less space in your orchid house.

"There will be so many odd species with so many genus I couldn't even begin to say how many.

"There will be 34 classes in the orchid section and six classes in the foliage section."

Narelle said judges for the show were made up from members of the different clubs.

"These are qualified judges and there is quite a lot of effort that goes into it."

Agnes Waters Orchids and Foliage Club member Lea Crawford will be one of those judges.

"I have come to represent my club and hold a display," Lea said.

"There are about four or five members who have contributed."

Lea brought some of her own including the Arundina variety which flowers all year round.

Maryborough and District Orchid Society secretary Sue Muller and treasurer Des Lauren with their display at their annual Spring Show held in the St Paul's Anglican Church hall. Boni Holmes

Narelle said she couldn't pick a favourite but had fallen in love with the Arundina since her husband fisrt discovered them.

"My husband was in the national service and was posted to Townsville and went on a trip with the army to Mount Spec and there were orchids on the grounds," Narelle said.

"In those days you could pick them up and take them home - that started him off.

"Then we went to a few orchid nurseries in Townsville and when we came to Maryborough we bought a house and built our own orchid house and its gone from there."

Narelle said they would have thousands of orchids at home.

The society was formed in 1971 and ran its first show the same year.

"The show has been held in St Paul's Memorial Hall all but twice, the first being in the Tarrant's Ford show room and another in the Band Hall at the old showgrounds (now Chelsea) when the Church Hall was double-booked," Narelle said.

Members from the six clubs entering and displaying their orchids - Gympie, Hervey Bay, Bundaberg, Childers, Agnes Waters and Maryborough - will be on hand to answer any questions.

There will be plant sales and a raffle at the door.

"It is a love of gardening that attracts people to growing orchids," Narelle said.

"They say it's a disease - once you buy a few, you are hooked on orchids."

DETAILS

The Maryborough and District Orchid Club will host its annual Spring Show on Friday, September 14 from 8.30am-4pm and on Saturday, September 15 from 8.30am-1pm.