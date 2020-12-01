Order to collect DNA evidence in murder case

AN ORDER to collect DNA from a man accused of murder has been made in Maryborough Magistrates Court.

James Samuel Baumgart, 36, from Island Plantation in Maryborough, was charged with murder, assault occasioning bodily harm and wilful damage following the death of a man at Gympie.

Magistrate Kurt Fowler made an order for a forensic procedure to be carried out.

It was not opposed by Mr Baumgart.

The court heard the defence was waiting for a brief of evidence to come through.

The matter was adjourned until February 23 for committal mention.

Police allege four men, including Mr Baumgart, were involved in a fight at a home in John St, Maryborough around 5pm Sunday, November 1.

They further allege that after the incident, two of the men fled the scene in a white ute after sustaining injuries, while Mr Baumgart was taken to Hervey Bay Hospital with a stab wound to his abdomen.

The white ute the two men allegedly used to flee the scene was found abandoned by police about 10pm Sunday after it crashed into a fence at a property on Burns Rd, Gympie.

At 6am on November 2, police took a 45-year-old linked to the vehicle into custody to assist with their inquiries.

At 10am the same day, a 43-year-old man was found dead down an embankment at the Gympie property.

Mr Baumgart's brother Daniel has also been charged with murder in relation to the incident.