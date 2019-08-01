Organ recipient determined to give back with birthday wish

SECOND CHANCE AT LIFE: Chris Olin tells his story at the Service of Remembrance for organ donors and transplant recipients at Fraser Coast Anglican College chapel earlier this year.

FRASER Coast resident Chris Olin was one of 1782 people in Australia whose life was transformed last year by either living or deceased organ donors.

Mr Olin got a second chance at life after receiving a kidney from a deceased donor in February 2018.

He was receiving dialysis for kidney disease when he was placed on the transplant waiting list.

"Words can't express how grateful I am to receive a kidney from someone who has generously passed on life after death," he said.

Mr Olin said he was paying it forward with a pledge to sign 67 new donors by his birthday, which falls on August 8.

"I decided on 67 as I'll be 67 this birthday, so I've asked family and friends to sign up and give a gift that keeps giving," he said.

"The information sessions council is holding for their staff are fantastic as they raise awareness of the importance of donor registration."

Mr Olin has signed 14 new donors to date.

To celebrate DonateLife Week, Mr Olin is urging his community to help save lives by registering today and encouraging a family member or friend to register too.