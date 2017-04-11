Organisational review to go to next council meeting

The CPEM report will likely be raised at the next council meeting.

A CONTROVERSIAL report into operations at Fraser Coast Regional Council is one step closer to being revealed to ratepayers.

The organisational review by consulting group CPEM will likely be discussed at the next council meeting, after it had been redacted by councillors.

In his mayoral message to Fraser Coast constituents, mayor Chris Loft said it was time for the community "to see what had been transpiring.”

"No secrets and no surprises has always been my mantra and I hope all councillors are confident enough in their decisions over the past 12 months to let the public see this report, warts and all,” he wrote.

Parts of the report were first leaked to ABC Wide Bay back in March, describing "significant risk around psychological safety across the organisation.”

But councillor David Lewis said the redactions to the document were still being considered, as council had been "very busy” with briefing sessions.

"The problem is there are a lot of redactions, some of which aren't necessary,” Cr Lewis said.

"If we're going to put it out there, we need to provide as much information as possible.”