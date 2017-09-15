Organisers are fishing for entrants in Toogoom comp

HOOK A WINNER: Toogoom Fishing Club members Ray McIntyre, Ken Frainey and Dennis Williams, enjoyed a spot of fishing at their in-house club day last Sunday, where there was great excitement brewing for the upcoming competition.

AFTER a three-year break, members of the Toogoom Fishing Club are geared up to reel in the crowds for their annual Family Fishing Competition from September 22 to 24.

Club secretary Wendy Lawrence said the event, which once attracted about 1000 entrants, was back and better than ever with over $25,000 worth of prizes up for grabs.

Ms Lawrence said one lucky adult entrant would drive away with a 3.5 metre Jay Nomad Tinnie with a 15HP Yamaha motor and trailer or a trailer full of gardening equipment worth over $3000.

A trip to Lady Elliot Island and a $500 cash prize is also up for grabs.

"The great prizes that they have always attracted a big crowd in previous years and this year the prizes are just as amazing.

"There's rod, reels and an esky for those who weigh in a fish but the boat isn't just for those who catch a fish, it's a major prize draw.

"So once you enter the competition, you can win the boat."

Ms Lawrence said the competition had an emphasis on family participation with both adult and junior entry options.

Juniors can also win one of two kayaks or a girl or boy's push bike.

"It is absolutely a family orientated competition as the name suggests, and that's one of the reasons my husband and I became involved with the fishing club.

"It's a great, friendly community and there's a really lovely atmosphere out here at Toogoom."

Funds raised from this year's event will go towards hosting the club's annual kids fishing clinic.

"We do raise funds for things within our own club and one of those is the Take Your Kids Fishing Day, where we supply every child that goes along with a fishing rod, which they get to keep, and teach them how to fish."

Ms Lawrence said fish caught between Theodolite Creek in the north, to Inskip Point in the south, are eligible for weigh-in.

To find out more, phone the fishing club on 0474 299 010.

FAMILY FISHING COMPETITION