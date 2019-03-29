Menu
SHOWERS PREDICTED: The crowd getting settled for a night of action at V8 Sprint Cars Dash for Cash in 2018 Maryborough Speedway.
Organisers hopeful weather won't stop the Speedway racing

Jessica Lamb
29th Mar 2019 9:19 AM

DESPITE weather forecasts showing a wet weekend on the cards, Maryborough Speedway's president is hopeful the skies will hold out just enough for the biggest race meet of the year.

"If locals don't come out and support the event then we can't bring these big events on the calendar to town," Wayne Moller told the Chronicle.

"We have three national title holders in three different classes on the same weekend and I don't think there is any other track in Australia who can say that right now.

"It will depend on how much rain we get. Obviously, at this stage the forecast looks like there won't be enough rain to cancel the meeting.

"If there are a few light showers it's not enough to affect the race meeting but if we get 20-30mm then we will have a problem.

 

"Sprint cars are the V8 Super Cars of speedway, you just can't get to a higher level in our sport and it is in our own back yard.

"With $3000 prize money on the table it is an event not to be missed."

The sprint cars race in Maryborough once a year.

"They put on a good show racing around the 400m dirt track in 11 seconds - it's pretty intense," Moller said.

"We also have five racers who will be in contention for second place in the final round of the Ian Bottcher Race Parts Production Sedan Series."

