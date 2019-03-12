Organisers laying plans for exciting By the C concert

By The C Concert in Hervey Bay.

Peita-Michelle Sheerman

LOCAL businesses will be the first in line to cater for this year's By the C concert as organisers begin to lay ground plans for the exciting music festival.

A star-studded line-up, including the likes of rock 'n' roll legend Jimmy Barnes, Baby Animals, and Mark Seymour and The Undertow are set to put on one of the best shows on the Fraser Coast come May 11.

Queensland Festivals and Events, which is running this year's concert, is currently drawing up plans for the supply of liquor and other food and drinks and the general management of the concert.

QFE director Joshua Jones said no alcohol supplier had been confirmed yet but local businesses would be the first to receive the opportunity.

He said the organisers were still "in the planning stages" for By the C, along with several others happening across Queensland before the event.

"Our preference is to always support local businesses where possible," Mr Jones said.

"So far I have had two local venues contact me asking for an opportunity to quote. Both will be given consideration."

Last year's event, headlined by John Farnham, drew a crowd of more than 4500 music lovers with almost half of them coming from outside of the region.

The success of the concert led to organisers Zaccaria Concerts confirming the event would return to Hervey Bay.

This year's event has been changed from Seafront Oval to Fraser Coast Park in Pialba (near the Hervey Bay PCYC) to accommodate bigger crowds.

Tickets are available for purchase at ticketmaster.com.au.