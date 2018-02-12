Organisers push to make By The C annual event

WHAT A NIGHT: John Farnham headlined the By the C concert at Seafront Oval on Saturday.

WHAT A NIGHT: John Farnham headlined the By the C concert at Seafront Oval on Saturday. Valerie Horton

THE raging success of Saturday's By The C concert has proven Hervey Bay has what it takes to host large-scale music festivals, with organisers hoping to make it part of the region's annual calendar.

More than 4000 people rocked out on Saturday night at Seafront Oval as John Farnham, Abbey Stone, The Black Sorrows and Jon Stevens performed on a massive stage complete with a world-class light show and big screens.

By The C event organiser Robyn Peachey said this could mark the beginning of an annual rock festival on the Fraser Coast.

"People want more, and it is definitely looking like this will be part of the annual calendar,” Ms Peachey said.

"We are looking at bringing more of these sort of events to Hervey Bay so they can experience what people on the Sunshine Coast or Brisbane do.

"There could be another one this year.”

Ms Peachey said the day-long event impressed the promoter who secured the artists, which proved to him there is demand for a music festival.

"It was a risk holding a concert here but they thought it was fantastic,” she said.

"(The promoter) has access to lots of artists and is willing to talk about what would work here.

"It could even be John Farnham again.”

The promoter for the Hervey Bay By The C concert also works with music icons including Seal, John Butler and Paul Kelly.

Ms Peachey said about 50 per cent of the tickets sold were to people living outside of the Fraser Coast region.

"The event was just way beyond our expectation and with artists of that calibre, it put Hervey Bay on the map,” Ms Peachey said.

"It was the first time Seafront Oval had a stage of that size.”