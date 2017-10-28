Origin legend can't wait to play in Hervey Bay

Colin Scott jokingly used a walker to take to the field for the Australians in Legends of League featuring an exhibition game between the Australians Legends of League and the Oakey Bears All Stars, Saturday, October 7, 2017.

Colin Scott jokingly used a walker to take to the field for the Australians in Legends of League featuring an exhibition game between the Australians Legends of League and the Oakey Bears All Stars, Saturday, October 7, 2017. Kevin Farmer

Coming from Newcastle in New South Wales, Carlie completed an arts degree before moving to the Fraser Coast. She has been with the Chronicle since 2007.

COLIN Scott was disappointed to miss out on the Fraser Coast's Legends of League match last year.



That's why he is determined to line up for the Australian legends team - even if he has to take to the field on a wheelie walker, like he did against the Oakey Bears earlier this month.



Next month the former NRL stars will take on a combined Hervey Bay and Maryborough team.



Scott coached the Maryborough Wallaroos to a premiership in the Bundaberg Rugby League competition in 2009 and he said he was looking forward to catching up with the players - and taking the field against them.



"I've got some great memories from that year," he said.



The former Brisbane Broncos player said he would enjoy playing against the local players.



Scott, who was the fullback in Queensland's inaugural Origin team, said it had been special to be part of the premiership-winning team and he was thrilled to hear how well the club had done this year.



The Wallaroos made it to the grand final this year before losing in the final minute to Bundaberg Brothers.



Scott said it would be the best of both worlds, catching up with the blokes he played alongside at the top level and the players he knows locally.



"We enjoy getting back together and sharing stories," he said.



"I'm looking forward to catching up.



"It's about fun, entertaining the crowd. The crowd likes to see the guys out there.



"They will see some excellent football on the night.



"These games are about promoting the game and there will be some entertaining moments, don't worry about that."



A true legend of the game, in 2000, Scott was awarded the Australian Sports Medal for his contribution to Australia's international standing in rugby league.



The match will kick off on November 25 from 7pm at Stafford Park in Hervey Bay.

