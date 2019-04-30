Origin legend to help raise funds for Bay's rehab centre

Origin legend Sam Thaiday will be the guest of honour on the night.

ORIGIN legend Sam Thaiday will help raise funds for Hervey Bay's rehabilitation centre at a gala event to be held at the Brolga Theatre.

Bayside Transformations hosts a major fundraiser each year and the event, to be held on May 10 from 7pm, is set to be bigger than ever.

In addition to an appearance from the Origin legend, Soul City will provide entertainment on the night.

There will be a complimentary drink on arrival, along with complimentary canapés throughout the evening.

Organisers are mixing things up this year - there will be no round tables at the event, with a more interactive, networking atmosphere the aim of the evening.

There will be high bar tables and lounge seating spread throughout the main foyer, leaving people free to mingle and free to meet the guest of honour.

Instead of a live auction, this year the centre's Buy a Brick campaign will be promoted.

Members of the public can buy a white brick which forms part of the centre's chapel for $50.

That $50 will go towards the bigger goal of raising $100,000 which will allow the purchase of the property, which is located on Torquay Terrace.

Limited tickets are available and cost is $100 per person.

To find out more or to purchase a ticket, call 0422 447 161.