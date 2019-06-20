Origin star will fight cocaine charges

Former NRL star Jarrod Mullen has indicated he will be fighting charges of supplying cocaine.

Mullen, 32, appeared briefly in Newcastle Local Court on Thursday to face three counts of supplying an indictable quantity of a prohibited drug and one count of supplying trafficable quantity of a prohibited drug.

His lawyer Paul McGirr told the court Mullen would be pleading not guilty to the charges.

"At this stage I can say that, I just want to see the brief (of evidence)," Mr McGirr said.

Deputy registrar Jason Mortimer ordered the police brief of evidence be provided to Mullen's legal team by July 18.

Mr Mortimer adjourned the case to August 8 and continued Mullen's bail.

Mullen, a former Newcastle Knights star who played one game for NSW in the State of Origin, allegedly supplied the cocaine on four separate occasions at Cameron Park near West Wallsend in November 2018.

He was arrested at Tarrawanna, near Wollongong, on May 29 by detectives from Strike Force Castlestead investigating an alleged drug syndicate operating across Newcastle and Lake Macquarie.

Mullen, serving a four-year ban from rugby league after testing positive for steroids in 2017, is the eighth person to be charged over the alleged cocaine ring.

He refused to comment outside court.