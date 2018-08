Queensland State of Origin squad train at Palmer Resort, Coolum: interchange David Shillington Photo: Brett Wortman / Sunshine Coast Daily

Queensland State of Origin squad train at Palmer Resort, Coolum: interchange David Shillington Photo: Brett Wortman / Sunshine Coast Daily Brett Wortman

GOLF: Former Queensland Origin greats Matt Ballin and Dave Shillington will headline the Men of League Foundation Fraser Coast Committee's charity golf day on Sunday.

The event will be held at Hervey Bay Golf Course, teeing off at 8.30am.

Shillington played 215 NRL games, and played eight Origins and 14 internationals. Ballin played 220 NRL games and one Origin in 2010.