Original Ghostbusters star confirms return

Dan Aykroyd will be back to battle slime-slinging spirits in Ghostbusters 3 next year.

The Saturday Night Live alum confirmed his return to the role of Dr. Raymond Stantz three months after Sigourney Weaver teased the news that she, Aykroyd and co-star Bill Murray would reprise their parts.

Akroyd (centre) has confirmed he’s joined the sequel.

"It'll be all or most of the original people … It's gonna be great," Aykroyd, 67, said on the Joe Rogan Experience. In June, Weaver revealed her excitement about reteaming with the original spook-slayers, telling Parade magazine, "It's going to be crazy working with the guys again!"

The sequel will be directed by Jason Reitman, the son of Ivan Reitman, who directed the original film and its 1989 sequel, Ghostbusters II. The younger Reitman was criticised earlier this year for seemingly dissing the 2016 all-female reboot, saying his sequel would "hand the movie back to fans."

That film - starring Leslie Jones, Melissa McCarthy, Kate McKinnon and Kristen Wiig - was directed by Paul Feig.

The all-female reboot received mixed reviews. Picture: Sony

The new film will also star Carrie Coon, Paul Rudd, Finn Wolfhard, McKenna Grace, Annie Potts and Ernie Hudson and will reportedly follow the exploits of the ghostbusters in the original movie, which took place in New York City.

