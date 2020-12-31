Original kebab business bringing taste of Turkey back to the Bay

Father and daughter duo Peter and Funda Alagoz have brought Kebab House back to Hervey Bay, and they opened on Christmas Day. Picture: Lacee Froeschl

The “OG’s” of kebab making are back and bringing the taste of Turkey to the Bay.

The Alagoz family, headed by the main man Peter, brought Kebab House to life back in 1994 with a shop and mobile van, which was also the first of its kind in Hervey Bay.

After moving to Sydney to focus on managing the shops there 15 years ago, they’re back.

“Back to where it all started,” daughter, and owner of the new shop, Funda said.

Located along Charlton Esplanade, the shop hit the ground running when they opened on Christmas Day.

“The night before, we bought all our family and friends in for a dinner, but people walking past thought we were opening and they asked us to serve food,” Funda said.

“I only prepared enough for our family, but we did it anyway.”

More than 500 people walked through their doors on Christmas Day.

Funda said they had to work for about 18 hours to prep enough food and serve all the customers.

They even had to close on Monday because they ran out of food.

Kebab House specialise in traditional Turkish kebabs.

“It’s the only meal that you ever want, when you’re drinking, not drinking, at the beach,” Funda said.

“A lot of people don’t realise that using Lebanese bread is not the traditional way of making a kebab, it’s the Australian version.

“We use pita bread, and if you go to Turkey you will get your kebab served on pita bread.

“It’s nice and soft, grilled and all meat is sliced to go.”

They also serve pizzas, pide, fish and chips and chicken nuggets.