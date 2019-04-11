Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Shayna Jack has won three national title medals. (AAP Image/Josh Woning)
Shayna Jack has won three national title medals. (AAP Image/Josh Woning)
Swimming

Shayna Jack wins fourth medal at Australian titles

by Andrew Dawson
11th Apr 2019 3:16 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Ormiston College product Shayna Jack was having an enormous Australian Swimming Championships after collecting a fourth medal last night in Sydney.

Jack, swimming for the powerhouse St Peters Western Club, snared a silver medal in the fiercely contested 50m freestyle.

She was also a member of the record breaking 4x200m freestyle relay team on the night.

It was Jack's third and fourth medals of the meeting.

Earlier she was a member of the gold medal winning team which took part in a new Olympic event, the mixed relay.

Jack combined with Mitch Larkin, Abbey Harkin and Clyde Lewis to win the mixed relay event.

Jack, swimming for the first time at nationals for her new club, had also taken home the 100m bronze behind the decorated pair Cate and Bronte Campbell.

 

Michaela Ryan of St Peters won a relay gold medal.
Michaela Ryan of St Peters won a relay gold medal.

Another local girl, Redlands' Rocket Michaela Ryan, was among the medals.

Ryan, who travels from the Redlands to attend St Peters Lutheran College and swim at St Peters Western, was a member of the winning 4x200m freestyle relay team.

More Stories

Show More
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Miscommunication sparks air search for 'missing' fishermen

    premium_icon Miscommunication sparks air search for 'missing' fishermen

    News A MISCOMMUNICATION sparked a search off the Fraser Coast overnight after a couple of fishermen in a tinny failed to return after dark.

    Meeting held to discuss Fraser Coast irukandji stings

    premium_icon Meeting held to discuss Fraser Coast irukandji stings

    News She said the aim was not to reduce the incidents.

    'No event restrictions on Seafront Oval': council

    premium_icon 'No event restrictions on Seafront Oval': council

    Council News CEO Ken Diehm said the council had not restricted event access

    Scott Morrison calls May 18 election

    Scott Morrison calls May 18 election

    Politics There are 16 seats that will be key to whether LNP can hold on