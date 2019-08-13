Oscar winner gives region's students taste of silver screen

HAVING A BALL: Fraser Coast students have had a taste of film making.

FRASER Coast students got a taste of the silver screen when Academy Award-winning cinematographer Greg Huglin brought his Noosa Film Academy film-making workshop roadshow to the region last week.

"Riverside Christian College, St James Lutheran College and Urangan State High School secondary students all have incredibly creative screen talent and I'm really proud of the short-scripted films we created in just one day," Mr Huglin said.

As a native Californian and with more 50 years of experience as a cinematographer, Mr Huglin has filmed and photographed famous actors and models across the globe.

After being invited to become an Australian citizen on a rare distinguished talent visa, Mr Huglin and his wife Andrea are committed to give back to Queensland's youth.

"Living in Noosa means I can reach regional and remote schools with our fun and educational experience," he said.

Mr Huglin, who won as Oscar for his work on The Cove, recruited the region's high school students into hands-on roles as his film crew.

Beginning the day with a careers guidance movie montage and production meeting, he taught the students to shoot scenes from a storyboard.

The films the students worked on address issues such as anti-bullying, honesty and respect.

"Shooting a film is a team effort and the students became directors, producers, script writers, actors, sound technicians, clapperboard operators and data wranglers," Mr Huglin said.

"We worked hard and laughed hard too."

After learning the art of editing, the short film was uploaded to YouTube - a useful addition to the students' digital portfolio when seeking employment.

With a certificate of completion in their pockets, a whole new set of skills and a huge grin, the students finished the day commenting on the amazing experience, how they'd had been given the inspiration to strive towards becoming a director or scriptwriter and hands-on experience in the filming industry."