O'Toole ready to stake claim for return to A-League action

FOOTBALL: Young Roar defender Connor O'Toole (below) is pleased to be back playing football after sustaining a serious leg injury last season.

"It was my first serious injury and I wasn't used to being out for long periods,” he said.

"Once pre-season started I was back into the swing of things.”

With a new team manager this season, O'Toole is out to prove he is ready to be part of the starting team for Round 1.

"I want to be the starting left-back and hopefully I am training well enough to get it,” O'Toole said.

He is excited about the opportunity to play in front of the Wide Bay crowd.

"We have received a great welcome and we want to encourage kids to go out and play sport, play football,” he said.

O'Toole will be following the message set by coach Robbie Fowler.

"Prepare as if it was an A-league game and don't drop the intensity, he wants us to go at 100 per cent,” O'Toole said.

When quizzed about a possible scoreline he was hesitant to answer but wants the team to keep a clean sheet.