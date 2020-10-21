Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A camper van got stuck under the Booval rail bridge at 12.30pm on Tuesday, October 20. Image: Facebook
A camper van got stuck under the Booval rail bridge at 12.30pm on Tuesday, October 20. Image: Facebook
News

Ouch! Camper driver feels squeeze under rail bridge

Andrew Korner
20th Oct 2020 3:00 PM | Updated: 21st Oct 2020 5:01 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

SCORES of Ipswich rail travellers were delayed while the owner of a Jayco camper was probably a bit red-faced after getting wedged underneath the Booval rail bridge on Tuesday afternoon.

The camper van made it part of the way under the low-clearance Bergin St underpass when it became stuck about 12.30pm, requiring rail services between Booval and Bundamba to be suspended for about an hour.

 

A camper van got stuck under the Booval rail bridge at 12.30pm on Tuesday, October 20. Image: Facebook
A camper van got stuck under the Booval rail bridge at 12.30pm on Tuesday, October 20. Image: Facebook

 

Police provided traffic control while Queensland Rail technicians inspected the damage.

Fortunately, the bridge was cleared of any safety concerns about 1.30pm, and normal services were resumed.

A TransLink spokesman said about 41 services were delayed, which affected 60 customers at Booval and 17 at Bundamba.

editors picks ipswich traffic crashes ipswich train delays
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Security guard bitten after fight breaks out between women

        Premium Content Security guard bitten after fight breaks out between women

        Crime When she ran at the other woman, a security guard held out an arm to prevent her from making contact.

        FOR SALE: Popular Coast business hits market

        Premium Content FOR SALE: Popular Coast business hits market

        News After five years in business one Hervey Bay Café is up for grabs

        Army vet says he can only afford one meal a day after fine

        Premium Content Army vet says he can only afford one meal a day after fine

        Council News The man was fined $40k for illegal landclearing