IN BETTER TIMES: Fraser Coast musician Derek F Smith was badly injured when he was bucked from a horse. Alistair Brightman
OUCH: Injured musician to miss out on Maryborough festival

Carlie Walker
by
3rd May 2019 6:00 PM
DEREK Smith was looking forward to being part of the inaugural line up of Echoes in Maryborough Music Festival.

But the talented musician will spend the weekend recovering in hospital after he was thrown from a horse at his Owanyilla property.

"I was going to be playing at the Criterion Hotel,” Mr Smith said.

"I've been looking forward to it for ages.”

Mr Smith was thrown from the horse after trying his hand at riding for the first time in about 20 years.

The horse bucked him off and he broke five ribs when he hit the ground.

Frank Benn will perform at the Criterion Hotel in his place tomorrow night.

