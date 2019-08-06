OUCH! The moment that ended a player's finals campaign

Norths fullback Martin Crough suffered major ligament damage in a tackle on Saturday night, which will rule him out of the finals series.

Norths fullback Martin Crough suffered major ligament damage in a tackle on Saturday night, which will rule him out of the finals series. Allan Reinikka ROK030819acrough2

RUGBY LEAGUE: Norths' Martin Crough has been dealt a cruel blow, suffering a season-ending injury in the last game of the regular season.

The dynamic fullback suffered serious ligament damage in his ankle in a tackle in the opening minutes of his team's 57-10 win over Biloela at Browne Park on Saturday night.

Coach Kane Hardy said it was very disappointing for Crough to be injured on the eve of finals, given he had been an integral part of the team's second-place finish.

Norths fullback Martin Crough badly rolls his ankle in Saturday night's game against Biloela. Allan Reinikka ROK030819acrough1

He said under-20s fullback Harlem Russell would likely fill the void.

Minor premiers Yeppoon capped their unbeaten season with a 42-16 win over Emu Park, who edged Biloela for fourth place on for and against.

Rockhampton Brothers ended their regular season with a 76-4 thumping of Fitzroy/Gracemere.

Yeppoon will play Norths in Sunday's preliminary final, while reigning champions Brothers take on Emu Park in the elimination final.

Hardy said he and his players were primed for finals footy.

"This is it, it's game on," he said.

"The season is done and dusted so it's a new competition now.

"This is what you train for and what you want to play so we're excited."

Tyson White was one of Norths best on Saturday night. Allan Reinikka ROK030819aleague4

Hardy said while Norths were "definitely not at their best" on Saturday, key players were finding form at the right time including five-eighth Caleb Tull and back rower Tyson White.

He said defence would be the focus for Norths as they prepared for their showdown with Yeppoon, as would containing their star hooker Dean Blackman.

"They're leading the comp for a reason. They're going to be very hard to beat so we've just got to worry about doing the little things right," he said.

Norths Ian Webster in action against Biloela on Saturday. Allan Reinikka ROK030819aleague3

"Defensively, we've got to be a lot better and that's what we'll be working on this week.

"We've also got to make sure we're not turning the ball over. If you give them too much ball, with the strikepower they've got across the field, they can blow you away in the space of 10 minutes."

Hardy said hooker Darcy Davey would be key for Norths, as would experienced front rower Matt Jarvis, who was getting better each week and was set for an epic battle with his opposite number Gavin Hiscox.

RESULTS

Men: Yeppoon 42 d Emu Park 16, Rockhampton Brothers 76 d Fitzroy/Gracemere 4, Norths 57 d Biloela 10

Women: Rockhampton Brothers 34 d Norths 6, Yeppoon 68 d Fitzroy/Gracemere 0

A-GRADE MEN

Yeppoon 29

Norths 24

Rockhampton Brothers 21

Emu Park 12

Biloela 12

Woorabinda 8

Fitzroy/Gracemere 2

A-GRADE WOMEN'S LADDER

Rockhampton Brothers 27

Yeppoon 26

Emu Park 19

Norths 10

Fitzroy/Gracemere 8