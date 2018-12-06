Our commitment to the World Game

FAMILY FIRST: Our deal can bring you even closer to the Brisbane Roar.

FAMILY FIRST: Our deal can bring you even closer to the Brisbane Roar. DAVE HUNT

OUR COMMITMENT: The Fraser Coast Chronicle will be your ticket to for the best coverage of local, national and international football.

Not only will the ground-breaking deal between the Chronicle, Football Queensland Wide Bay and three-time Hyundai A-League champions Brisbane Roar get you and your family closer to the action, your subscription will give you access to the best coverage of local competitions.

You will get unlimited digital access to the Chronicle, The Australian and the Courier-Mail, as well as a Brisbane Roar supporter scarf and a family pass to any regular season fixture at Suncorp Stadium for the rest of the 2018-19 A-League season.

A Chronicle subscription will give you access to breaking football news and extensive digital photo galleries from weekend fixtures across the Fraser Coast all uploaded to our website.

Plus, have no fear of missing out on any of the weekend action with our option to receive instant updates via email.

Simply click "fcfootball” at the end of any story about Fraser Coast football, hit "follow” and you will receive an alert to the latest news, previews, reviews, videos and photo galleries as soon as they are published on the Chronicle's website.

The Chronicle will be your home of Fraser Coast football, with exclusive news, unrivalled analysis and professional photos published weekly in Sports Monday, the Wide Bay's best guide to the weekend's sport.

Your subscription will include free delivery of the Chronicle's weekend edition every Saturday, which will feature previews and profiles ahead of the weekend's fixtures, as well as the latest breaking news from across the region.

We're committed to providing Wide Bay's best and most in-depth coverage of the World Game.

We're for football.

We're for you.