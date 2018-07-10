Menu
OPINION: Time to get tough on crims who attack hospital staff

Jordan Philp
by
10th Jul 2018 1:02 PM
ON A daily basis the men and women in our hospitals work in incredibly difficult, stressful, and sometimes tragic, circumstances.

We rely on nurses, doctors and hospital staff for help, support and care when we are at our most vulnerable.

They are without a doubt our everyday heroes, opting for scrubs and coats instead of capes.

For the average person, the idea of ever assaulting a hospital worker is an unthinkable act. Yet across the Wide Bay since 2016 there has been a 28.8 per cent spike in assaults on hospital staff.

Although a portion of these assaults does stem from elderly patients in a confused state, hospital staff have been assaulted by those in their right mind.

There's simply no excuse for someone lashing out, verbally or physically, at people doing their best to improve and save lives.

The LNP government has pointed the blame at Labor for the increase in attacks.

But I think it's a deeper issue in our society stemming from drugs and lack of appropriate punishment. Until our courts make an example of the people who commit the unthinkable, these attacks will continue to be a reality for hospital workers across Australia.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

