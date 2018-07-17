Our dancers Get The Beat

DOZENS of the Fraser Coast's most talented dancers have made it through to the finals of international dance competition, Get The Beat.

Students from local studios, Sparks Dance Centre, Hervey Bay Dance School and The League Studios danced their hearts out at the competition which was held at the Brolga Theatre in Maryborough from Friday to Sunday.

Principal of Hervey Bay Dance School Jonathon Heeley said everyone performed incredibly considering many from his studio had just come back from another competition the Tuesday prior.

Mr Heeley said 28 of the school's routines which consist of performers under 10-years-old through to about 19 made it through to the finals.

"The competition is always growing," he said.

"We're so proud of how far our dancers have come and the dedication they have for their craft."

Tina Sparks of Sparks Dance Centre echoed Mr Heeley's thoughts and said each dancer put in 100 per cent to their performance.

"All of our dancers got into the finals but unfortunately they won't be able to go due to other commitments," she said.

"But the fact they got as far as they did is absolutely incredible.

"We're very proud."

This year, the school had their first under 8's group compete with dancers as young as six-years-old experiencing their very first dance competition.

"It's great for them to do competitions because it really helps with their performances and makes them more confident for auditions and exams."

Principal and co-owner of The League Studios Brad Wilmshurst also had all of his students, 10 seniors and seven juniors, place in the competition.

"They danced amazingly," he said.

"They blew our expectations out of the water."

The dance school took out second for Junior Jazz, second place for Lyrical, third for Senior Jazz and fifth for Senior Jazz.

They even had a number of students receive some of the highest scores overall.

The Australian finals will be held in September on the Sunshine Coast.

Competitors from Asia, New Zealand and throughout Australia expected to be in attendance.