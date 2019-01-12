Our Fraser Coast top primary schools revealed

AHEAD of the new school year, the Fraser Coast Chronicle can reveal the top-rated primary schools across the region.

The primary school ratings for 2018 were published on the Better Education website, which specialises in ranking schools based on results for parents and anyone involved in education to compare schools.

The highest-rated primary school in the region was Fraser Coast Anglican College, with a rank of 94.

Following just behind was Bayside Christian College, with a ranking of 88 before Xavier Catholic College with 87.

The website, which is a resource for thousands around Australia ranks schools based on academic results including NAPLAN testing to provide an Overall Academic Performance Rating on a scale from the bottom floor score 60 to the highest 100.

FCAC principal Joe Wright said although the school was proud of the school's academic achievements, top marks were not the sole goal.

"We have excellent teachers and a great culture, the onus for us is not pushing for top grades but helping students to do their best and celebrate improvements,” he said.

"Good results are the products of developing the whole child in engaging learning, creativeness and physical activity.”

Year 7 student Caidyn Hunt said his teacher's played a large role in not only helping him with his studies but also preparing him for the real world.

"I think we go to the best school in Australia,” he said.

"Our 'you can do it' program also helps me try things I would never have done before.”

Fraser Coast's best primary schools for 2018

Fraser Coast Anglican College - 94

Bayside Christian College - 88

Xavier Catholic College -87

Tinana State School - 86

Sandy Straits State School - 85

Star of the Sea Catholic Primary School - 85

Parke State School - 83

Mungar State School - 81

St Mary's Primary School - 81

St Helens State School - 79

St James Lutheran College - 78

Riverside Christian College - 78

Yarrilee State School - 77

Bauple State School - 76

Tourquay State school - 74

Maryborough West State School - 73

Sunbury State School - 73

Urangan Point State School - 73

Pialba State School - 70

Albert State School - 69

Maryborough Central School - 68