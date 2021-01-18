‘Our hearts have been shattered’: Family mourns crash victim

Glenwood crash victim Matthew Barrett is being mourned by his family.

Funds are being raised to help the family of a man killed in a tragic crash on Saturday pay for his funeral.

Glenwood’s Matthew Barrett, 29, died at the scene when the motorcycle he was riding was involved in a crash with a car on Old Maryborough Rd in Chatsworth about 7.30am.

Two people in the car – the driver, a 55-year-old man and a 51-year-old female passenger, both from Caboolture, were not physically injured.

His sister Louise Barrett created a Go Fund Me page to ask for assistance, saying “our hearts have been shattered”.

Matthew Barrett was killed in a crash at Chatsworth on Saturday morning.

“Matthew was 29 years young and no parent should have to bury their child,” she wrote.

“We are struggling to find the money to lay my beautiful brother to rest.

“We are not asking for bank-breaking donations, even $1 will help.

“Thank you kindly for taking the time to read this and even bigger thank you for donating to help us in this super stressful and emotional time for us as a family.

So far $855 has been raised in just a matter of hours, with a target of $10,000 set.

To make a donation, click here.