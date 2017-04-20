23°
News

'Our heritage could be lost from Seafront': Butchulla elder

Blake Antrobus
| 12th Jun 2017 5:00 AM
Butchulla elder, Aunty Mally Clarke was with Conway Burns explained that the location has always been considered a place to gather and reflect.
Butchulla elder, Aunty Mally Clarke was with Conway Burns explained that the location has always been considered a place to gather and reflect. Valerie Horton

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

MALLY Clarke remembers when Seafront Oval was an indigenous corroboree ground and cooking site.

But the latest development at the oval, under the council's Master Plan for the Pialba Esplanade, could have that heritage disappear.

FOLLOW MORE FCCOUNCIL STORIES HERE

The Butchulla elder wants the proposed development of the Pialba adventure playground and subsequent reshaping of Seafront Oval halted to preserve the site's historical significance to the local indigenous population.

Aunty Mally said it was significant in their lives, saying their ancestors would swim from K'gari (Fraser Island) to the corroboree ground.

"It's a very special area for us, not only here but up at Dayman Point as well. We want it left alone," she said.

Concept plans for a $900,000 adventure playground on Seafront Oval, funded by the State Government, were revealed last week by Fraser Coast Regional Council.

Photos
View Gallery

Aunty Mally and her nephew, Conway Burns, were two of about 60 people to protest the development at a community consultation session on Saturday.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

Mr Burns said Seafront Oval was a "sacred and special" place for the Butchulla.

"The coolooloi (Cypress Pines) are sacred to us... seeing them removed will mean loss of heritage for us," he said.

"We also have spiritual connection to the girraman (flying fox) population in the area. We channel our messages through them.

"Pialba means 'place of mullet' in Butchulla dialect, because of the saltpans. My father and his family used to go mullet fishing out there.

"It would be devastating for us... to lose that history, that culture."

 

Under the council's new development plan, an estimated 30% of the oval could be lost to the combined playground, carpark and skatepark. A total of $3.5 million has been earmarked for the area.

Cr Chapman said the plan would go back to the council for further discussion, but ruled out the development being cancelled.

"It's state government funding... it might need to be re-examined, but the playground is still going ahead," Cr Chapman said.

But he said he would listen to all the concerns of the community, including those raised by the Butchulla elders.

"I respect their traditions and thoughts. We're all trying to preserve the area, and we (the council) want to address anyone's concerns."

Cr Darren Everard said to his knowledge, the area concerning the Butchulla people "would not be impacted by the development."

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  butchulla fccommunity fccouncil fcdevelopment fraser coast pialba seafront oval

8 things you didn't know you could do at North Straddie

NORTH Stradbroke Island is the perfect getaway whether you plan to stay for a day, a week or even a month.

Your guide to the best Brisbane markets

Enjoy the beautiful offerings of one of Brisbane's many markets.

WHO doesn’t love a good market!?

Ain’t no mountain high enough

No Caption

Brisbane's dishing up the mountain-hiking goods!

Six hideaway bars to escape winter chill

The Gresham's charm will win you over before your first sip.

THESE are the perfect places to hang this winter.

Our six art gallery picks for a creative day out

Queensland's Gallery of Modern Art always has a fun, exciting and interesting exhibition on show for the whole family to enjoy.

YOU'D be mistaken in thinking Brisbane wasn't an arty city.

Brisbane's arts and culture events centre stage

You loved the film, now you're about to love the musical. Don't miss The Bodyguard The Musical in Brisbane this July.

THE arts and culture events you don't want to miss.

Homewares stores to fulfil your Instagram dreams

No Caption

You too can become an Insta-star with these fab stores.

MAYOR'S MESSAGE: Time to put complaints behind us

MAYOR'S MESSAGE: Time to put complaints behind us

Fraser Coast Mayor Chris Loft says its time for the complaints to stop.

GALLERY: Brides to be blush out Coast's Bridal Expo

Katelyn Andre, 21, and mum Anne check out some of the gowns on offer at the 2017 Fraser Coast Formal and Bridal Expo. Katelyn will tie the knot in September 2018.

45 exhibitors were on display at this year's Expo.

Man suffers 'significant' burns after catching fire

Officers have extinguished a small fire allegedly started by children on Sunday.

The man was taken to Hervey Bay Hospital.

Fraser Coast goes all the way to NZ

New Zealand trade delegates from Helloworld, Flight Centre and House of Travel, at the Relish Food and Wine Festival prior to Queensland on Stage.

80 people attended the Queensland on Stage event at Moreton Island.

Local Partners

Still time to have a say on Seafront Oval playground

Residents can still have a say on the location of a new Seafront Oval adventure playground.

A lifelong journey from books to cook

Toni Halley from Hervey Bay spends her days in the service of others at the Hervey Bay Neighbourhood Centre's Comfort Kitchen program.

Local volunteer Toni Halley spends her days in the service of others

Chance to own a piece of Burke and Wills history

Burke and Wills venue manager Jodie Spence. The hotel which has closed to begin major renovations, will be having a sale Sunday June 28 of all furniture which includes, lamps, beds, paintings, blankets. June 10, 2017

Vintage lovers and antique collectors are in for a treat

A chance to support marriage equality at Splendour 2017

TOURING: Sigur Rós is an Icelandic post-rock band from Reykjavík formed in 1994.

Thanks to Sigur Ros and Margaret Court

Akmal set to turn on the laughs at comedy show

READY FOR LAUGHS: Akmal is coming to the Hervey Bay RSL to perform his new show, Transparent.

Akmal may even mention one of the biggest mistakes of his life ...

Judah breaks through Tina Arena's Chains on The Voice

"I'M man enough to sing like a girl,” Judah Kelly told the cameras as he prepared for tonight's second live show of The Voice.

Toowoomba Batman fans mourn Adam West's death

PAYING RESPECT: Batman fans Shaun (left) and Stuart Blackburn honour actor Adam West&#39;s famed role with their Batmobile.

Family who built the 1989 model Batmobile pay their respects

Dark side of world’s best job

“I’ve had friends who have been stalked,” Kathleen tells 60 Minutes.

Being a female professional gamer has serious downsides

Sally Fitzgibbons and Trent Merrin reportedly end engagement

Sally Fitzgibbons and Trent Merrin have reportedly called it quits

Richard Hammond in horror crash in Swiss mountains

The makers of Amazon's car-themed TV show "The Grand Tour" said in a statement Saturday June 10, 2017, presenter Richard Hammond has been in a serious crash while filming in Switzerland, but has escaped serious injury.

Former Top Gear star Richard Hammond has survived a horrific crash

Batman actor Adam West dies aged 88

Actors Adam West, left, and Burt Ward, dressed as their characters Batman and Robin, pose for a photo at the "World of Wheels" custom car show in Chicago. On Saturday, June 10, 2017, Westâ€™s family said the actor, who portrayed Batman in a 1960s TV series, has died at age 88.

Adam West, star of the 1960s television series Batman, has died

Southern Cross 'hijacked by d*** heads'

Some tattoo artists refer to the Southern Cross as the “Aussie Swazi”, referencing the SwastikaSource:News Limited

“People got very upset, and that scared the hell out of me."

Do not miss out on this, will be sold!.

7 Aqua Court, Toogoom 4655

House 4 2 2 Auction in...

MODERN 4 BEDROOM HOME WITH ENSUITE CLOSE TO BEACH This home is located in the beautiful seaside town of Toogoom. Comprises 4 bedrooms, main with ensuite and walk...

Central Elevated Position

336 Boat Harbour Drive, Scarness 4655

House 3 1 2 Auction On-Site

3 bedrooms Large kitchen Open plan living Rear deck Phone for more details 10% deposit-30 Day settlement required

BRAND NEW HOME; BRING THE FAMILY

Lot 24 Bronte Place, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 $455,000

4 Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms Open plan living/dining area Seperate media room Double lock up garage with internal access Tiled throughout, including the under roof...

HOTTEST PROPERTY ON THE MARKET, MAKE AN OFFER!

100 Tooth Street, Pialba 4655

House 3 1 2 Auction in...

This perfectly laid out and positioned Property is situated in the most sort after location in Hervey Bay, Pialba. This Property is only minutes away from Shopping...

Quiet Location Won&#39;t Last

24 Bay Breeze Close, Wondunna 4655

House 4 2 2 Auction in...

4 Bedrooms Ensuite off main bedroom Build ins to all bedrooms Open plan living Under roof entertaining area 719m2 block (approx) Please call for more details

WALK TO THE BEACH AND SHOPS!

8/179 Torquay Road, Scarness 4655

Unit 3 2 1 Auction in...

Beautiful townhouse at the rear of the block away from the traffic. 3 bedrooms,main with en-suite Large main bathroom with extra toilet downstairs Modern kitchen...

LOOKING FOR ROOM TO MOVE?

54 Lord Street, Sunshine Acres 4655

House 3 2 5 Auction in...

Looking for acreage that's just minutes from town? STOP LOOKING YOU'VE FOUND IT! Amazing and quiet this 3 bedroom home has lots and lots of bonuses including a...

Are you seeking a low maintenance easy care home with side access?

18 Santa Maria Avenue, Urraween 4655

House 3 2 2 Auction in...

This RARE built property is the only one available in this area at the moment. FEATURES INCLUDE: BIG 3 bedrooms with built ins, a second large lounge room or...

Great unit in a great location. Enquire Today!

1/10 McKean Street, Scarness 4655

Unit 2 1 1 Auction in...

2 Bedrooms Security screen doors Air conditioning in living area and fans throughout Single lock up Garage Only minutes to Cafes, shops and beach

Self Sustainable Hobby Farm

16 Torbanlea Pialba Road, Walligan 4655

House 3 1 3 Auction in...

Rare and Exotic Fruit Trees 4.75ha (approx. 11.7 acres) Very Large Dam on Property (approx. 5000 sqm x 6m deep = approx 30 megalitres) Dam has blue claw and red...

'Flippers' in: Real estate agents desperate for homes

Gardian sales consultant Greg Smith took three "flippers" to inspect a South Mackay home yesterday without even advertising it.

Agents report the lowest vacancy rates since 2012

The surprising change to Gladstone's property market

Auctions are going crazy at the moment - Auctioneer Andrew Allen.

Savvy house hunters active at auctions.

Open for inspection homes June 7-14

Check out this weekend's homes open for inspection

Vacant office/industrial warehouse in central Maroochydore

Smart industrial unit near new Maroochydore CBD going to auction

1400 jobs, $900m, 5-star luxury: 'Why Coast needs this'

PLANS: Sekisui House plans to partner with Westin for a five-star resort at Yaroomba.

Business leaders call on council to approve Yaroomba Beach project

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!