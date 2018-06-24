Our locals love life on road

Lyn and Larry Clayton with their newly purchased caravan.

IT IS a lifestyle many Fraser Coast residents dream of - packing up a caravan and spending months on the road seeing the country.

This love affair with taking the road travelled was made particularly clear at the Rotary Lifestyle Expo yesterday as customers browsed a real-life magazine of caravans.

A steady stream of people flowed through the many businesses which came from across Queensland and beyond.

The majority of these customers are the region's retired population and local developers like the team behind RV lifestyle community, Latitude 25, have taken full advantage.

"You purchase your home in a resort like community which is fully managed,” Julie Pownall said of the developing business.

"You come and live here and we look the property of your home while you're away travelling.”

"It's really popular for people over 50 and 60.”

The region's RV friendly status has also spread to Maryborough which continues to attract more wanderlust retirees.

The expo wasn't just a success for businesses, it was also a success for Poona couple Lyn and Larry Clayton who purchased their third caravan, this time with New Age.

"We just like being able to go anywhere,” Mrs Clayton said.

"We've been caravanning for 10 years and we'll be doing it for more years to come.”

National sales manager for New Age Anthony Vadala said the retiree community was their target audience.

"A lot of people travel from Melbourne and come to Hervey Bay to relax,” he said.

"A lot of people who purchase aren't from here.

"They're visiting with their caravans and they decide they want to upgrade.”