Married at First Sight star finds love

Married at First Sight exes Sean Hollands and Susan Rawlings.

MARYBOROUGH'S Married at First Sight star Sean Hollands has confirmed he has found love - but he remains tight lipped on the exact details.

Mr Hollands said it may soon be revealed, with a tell-all story in the offing sometime in the near future.

The reality television program is a social experiment which partners off people who have never met in an effort to discover whether experts have more success at matchmaking than traditional methods.

Sean said he had been contacted by several media sights asking for an update on his love life, but Sean would only confirm that he had indeed found someone special.

The news comes after his TV wife, Susan Rawlings, announced she was expecting her first child.

While it didn't work out between him and the Western Australian contestant, Sean said he wished her all the best.

"I'm extremely happy for her," he said.

"I'm going to ring and congratulate her, I'm happy that's happened for her."

Sean and Susan were early typed to be one of the last couples on this year's reality television program, but it seemed the difference between them - and the difference in their lifestyles - cut their romance short.

Despite that, Sean said he wouldn't change anything.

"It was a great experience," he said.

"I had a great time, made some great mates, but unfortunately it didn't go the way I wanted it to go."