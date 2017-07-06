'Our New Deal will build a better state': LNP

Queensland LNP Deputy Leader Deb Frecklington has taken aim at the government for slashing infrastructure funds across the Wide Bay.

THE Wide Bay region has once again missed out on much-needed projects after the Labor Government slashed infrastructure spending across the region by a staggering $400 million.

That's 400 million reasons not to vote for the do-nothing Palaszczuk government, who always promise infrastructure but never deliver.

Labor's roads budget in the Wide Bay region alone has been slashed to half of what the Liberal National Party had set out for region in our last year in government.

Unless you're planning to build a network of one-way roads, half of the previously promised budget means the region will miss out.

This do-nothing Labor Government continues to starve the Wide Bay region of vital infrastructure investment in favour of pork-barrelling Labor-held seats in inner-city Brisbane.

Little wonder the Wide Bay region has the highest unemployment rate in the nation, according to the recent State of the Regions report.

However, infrastructure and jobs would be front and centre of an LNP Government's New Deal for Regional Queensland.

Our New Deal is focused on Building a Better Queensland - creating jobs and delivering much-needed infrastructure.

We will restore our highly-successful Royalties for Regions program and build the roads, bridges and dams regional communities need. We will ensure towns such as Bundaberg, Hervey Bay and Maryborough get their fair share.

The question you must ask yourself is: Can you afford another three years of Labor?

- Deb Frecklington, LNP Deputy Leader and Shadow Infrastructure Minister.