Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
KANGAROO ISLAND BUSHFIRES
KANGAROO ISLAND BUSHFIRES
Your Story

Australian bushfires: Our Pompeii Moment

bmuir
by
14th Jan 2020 1:19 PM

The dreadful bushfire scenes coming out of Kangaroo Island, New South Wales and Victoria and the footage of drought stricken Queensland and New South Wales make me think of what it must have been like to have lived ignorantly, if uneasily, in ancient Pompeii.

Having somehow becoming used to the threat from Vesuvius, each Pompeiian must have reached a point in those final days when the rumblings became unbearable, and then terrifying, which is when they finally fled.

Australians are fleeing a different kind of Vesuvius. Instead of lava and pumice stone, we are running from climate change.

We are not learning invaluable lessons and we keep making the same mistakes, which will be our undoing.

More Stories

Show More

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Pitt defends PM’s bushfire efforts, slams protesters

        premium_icon Pitt defends PM’s bushfire efforts, slams protesters

        News ‘This is what needs to continue while this bushfire season is active’

        WET WEATHER: ‘This is what we’ve prayed for’

        premium_icon WET WEATHER: ‘This is what we’ve prayed for’

        News IT’S not enough to break the drought but welcome rain is still a blessing for Susan...

        NEW DOCTORS: Meet the fresh faces at Hervey Bay Hospital

        premium_icon NEW DOCTORS: Meet the fresh faces at Hervey Bay Hospital

        News New interns are starting their rounds at local hospital wards