OUR SAY: Protecting our humpback whales so important

Our humpback whales are incredibly special to all of us. Velvetfish

EACH year Hervey Bay's Paddle Out for Whales event is a reminder of how far we have come since the amazing mammals were on the brink of extinction.

With whales hunted commercially for their oil and meat, their population fell by an estimated 90per cent before a moratorium was introduced in 1996.

Numbers have bounced back tremendously since those day and on the Fraser Coast we have a front row seat to their recovery.

Today, the annual paddle out is every bit as important as it was when it first began.

The whales are facing new challenges, including becoming entangled in shark nets, pollution and climate change, which could all impact on their population in the future.

In this region we get to see every year why this species is so special.

We see all their playful behaviours, from breaching to tail slapping and mugging, where they keep amazed onlookers enraptured for hours.

There aren't too many people who come back from a whale-watching experience without feeling a deep connection to the environment and the beauty of the ocean.

There's something about seeing one of those big mammals enjoying its time in the Bay that is incredibly moving and is a powerful reminder of the amazing world around us.

It's wonderful to see each year how much they mean to all of us.