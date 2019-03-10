OUR SAY: A new, positive outlook for the region

TAKING OFF: Federal member for Hinkler Keith Pitt and Fraser Coast Mayor George Seymour at the announcement of funding for an upgrade to Hervey Bay Airport.

TAKING OFF: Federal member for Hinkler Keith Pitt and Fraser Coast Mayor George Seymour at the announcement of funding for an upgrade to Hervey Bay Airport. Carlie Walker

WITH a munitions factory looking likely for Maryborough, an airport upgrade in Hervey Bay and revitalisation of the Heritage City's CBD, the outlook is very positive for the region.

It's been a long time since so many terrific projects were being spoken of across the region.

The fast-tracked upgrade of Hervey Bay Airport is set to bring new opportunities to the region.

New businesses, more jobs and a bright future for more people on the Fraser Coast.

In Maryborough, the CBD is getting a facelift that will be very much in line with its heritage values.

With the Maryborough Military Trail making the city even more attractive to tourists, it's important that we leave them with as positive an impression as possible.

In addition to improved footpaths there will be heritage displays and public artworks.

The Maryborough Mural Project has already done much in transforming the surface of the city into something that is not only aesthetically pleasing but also a drawcard.

These are the kind of initiatives we all need to support so tourists return home telling people they simply need to head to the Fraser Coast.

Meanwhile the State Government has pledged $7.5 million to a joint venture project that will bring a munitions factory to Maryborough.

The future is looking bright and it's something we can all be grateful for.