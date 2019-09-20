OUR SAY: Assurance is needed on M'boro power supply

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and Cameron Dick MP meet with Rheinmetall CEO Armin Papperger at their new Redbank facility.

WHEN it comes to the question of Maryborough's electricity supply, it's hard to get a straight answer.

The Chronicle has been diligently asking the question in the hopes of being assured the Rheinmetall NIOA Munitions factory will have the supply it needs when the project goes ahead.

The factory is vital to the future of the Heritage City - it brings not only the promise of jobs, but also a new confidence to the region.

But Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk's failure to give concrete assurances there will be adequate power in the grid for the $60million factory does the opposite of inspiring confidence.

After years on the sidelines, watching opportunities go to other cities and seeing its reputation as a manufacturing and engineering powerhouse fade, this project could put Maryborough back on the map.

Maryborough is making a comeback and every level of government needs to support our city's recovery.

One positive out of parliament yesterday was the premier's assurance that the project was a priority for the government.

It's also pleasing to see the council's plan to generate electricity at Maryborough's landfill site coming to fruition.

While obviously the council wants to reduce the amount of rubbish going into landfill as much as possible, it's good to know that even rubbish that can't be recycled has found a purpose.