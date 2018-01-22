OUR SAY: Aussie Day date should change, but history lives on

EVERY year with relentless predictability we end up having the same debate.



Should we change the date of Australia Day? Or should it remain the same?



The day we celebrate our nation should not cause this level of divisiveness, otherwise what is the point of having a day that is supposed to bring us all together?



When you think about it, late-January, 1788, wasn't really a great time for anyone in what would become Australia.



Most of the new arrivals were convicts who probably didn't want to leave England.



They'd been shipped overseas often for crimes as small as stealing a loaf of bread for their starving families.



The native people could not have imagined the two centuries of pain that would result from the new arrivals.



Indigenous people were killed. Many died of disease, brought to their shores by British settlers.



Then there was the White Australia policy, the fact that Aboriginals were only legally given the vote in the 1960s and the racism that continues until this day.



I can understand why celebrating the arrival of the First Fleet is difficult - and often unthinkable - for a lot of people, both Aboriginal and non-Aboriginal.



On the other hand, I sometimes think we forget about the strength of those early settlers, many of whom were being brutally punished by their own country.



I think the date of Australia Day does need to change. But I don't think we should forget about January 26, even though it's become a problematic date.



It's a date that represents courage, both from the indigenous people who have fought to save their lives and culture, and the settlers who faced building a future in a brave new world.

