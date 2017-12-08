OUR SAY: Baffled by Mr Pitt's decision to vote no

Coming from Newcastle in New South Wales, Carlie completed an arts degree before moving to the Fraser Coast. She has been with the Chronicle since 2007.

I HAVE to admit I was surprised to see that Keith Pitt voted against same-sex marriage when the majority of people in his electorate voted yes.



Yes, it was a very close vote in the Hinkler electorate, practically 50-50.



But the yes vote still succeeded, in Mr Pitt's electorate and Australia-wide.



I have no doubt that some of Mr Pitt's constituents are concerned about religious protections.



The problem I have with that is that Australia voted for same-sex marriage with no stipulation that there be protections in place.



It was an unqualified yes and it's not up to the no vote - the losers of this debate - to try to set the terms of their defeat. It is interesting to me that Mr Pitt claims more than 70% of people in his electorate are in favour of the Cashless Debit Card when every online poll - not scientific I know - pretty much says the opposite.



Where is his definitive evidence of this level of support?



Yet Mr Pitt seems determined to push forward with a policy that seems unpopular, despite his claims to the contrary.



That is interesting considering that he has decided to vote against same-sex marriage, which has a proven majority.



Mr Pitt has gone against the wishes of the majority of people in his electorate.



I find his decision very disappointing and I don't think his justifications are enough.

