OUR SAY: Do barking dogs have you barking mad?

NOTHING quite divides a neighbourhood like barking dogs and wandering cats.



I've seen a number of posts on social media on these issues of late and it has left me wondering what the neighbourhood etiquette is for handling these matters these days.



One lady recently posted a note to Facebook that had come to her from one of her neighbours.



It raised the issue of barking dogs and the woman was upset that the neighbour chose not to speak with her and singled out her dogs when there were others barking in the street.



People have pointed out that it can be intimidating to have a chat between neighbours these days as you never know how other people will react.

It's an issue I have thought about a bit myself, because our dogs bark.



They aren't chronic barkers, although I do worry about how they behave when we are away from the house.



And while chatting with the neighbours I've told them to let me know if their barking is driving them crazy, because we'd like to know before they have to seek help from the council.



The neighbours know our dogs' names and can call out to them if we aren't home and they are carrying on.



One of the heartening things our neighbours have told us though is that our dogs do make them feel safer.



Usually they only bark if someone strange is walking by - there's no chance anyone could walk onto our property or that of our neighbours without our dogs giving them a loud welcome.



I guess the balance is between the security that having a dog brings and making sure the barking doesn't drive your neighbours crazy.



What do you think about barking dogs?

