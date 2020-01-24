OUR SAY: Bay needs the same support as M’boro

Queensland Deputy Premier and Treasurer Jackie Trad hands down the state's Mid-Year Economic and Fiscal Review 2019-20 in Brisbane, Thursday, December 12, 2019. (AAP Image/Glenn Hunt) NO ARCHIVING

IN THE past couple of months, huge projects have been announced for Maryborough, including the $300 million dollar commitment to Downer’s rail factory, and a meeting of Cabinet happened in the Heritage City.

These are tremendous things and the Chronicle has been there to support every positive development the city has seen.

That is why it is frustrating to see the State Government fail to offer the same level of support to Hervey Bay.

Member for Maryborough Bruce Saunders must be given credit for highlighting what Maryborough needs and fighting to make it a reality.

But that doesn’t mean the State Government should forget about the city that’s just up the road.

Anything that benefits Hervey Bay benefits Maryborough and vice versa.

We need two thriving cities for this community to really take off.

Hervey Bay is currently trialling the Cashless Debit Card.

Regardless of what one may think of the trial, the Hinkler Regional Deal is meant to complement it and provide development and opportunity.

With everything that has already been achieved for Maryborough, surely it’s not asking too much for the State Government to show it cares about the citizens of Hervey Bay as well.

It doesn’t matter that the LNP currently hold the seat.

That is never an excuse.

Now is the time to support this deal.