OUR SAY: Big year ahead for the Fraser Coast

WHAT a year it's been.



As of this month, same-sex couple will finally be able to legally wed in Australia thanks to the resounding verdict of the plebiscite.



Donald Trump has almost completed his first year as President of the United States and we are all here in one piece.



Following the Brexit win in 2016, the process has been launched for Britain to leave the European Union.



A huge movement against sexual harassment and abuse has started, thanks in large part to the outing of Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein as an alleged sexual predator.



That gave women around the world the confidence to speak out about their own experiences.



In Zimbabwe. President Robert Mugabe was ousted.



In 2018, so much more beckons.



It's sure to be a fascinating year, with much to be enjoyed right here in our community.



The scuttling of the ex-HMAS Tobruk will give the region a new tourism draw card, while upgrades are planned for Hervey Bay and Maryborough hospitals.



With the loss of life on our roads again a huge concern in 2017, it is to be hoped that more work is done improving the highway after impressive upgrades were made in the past 12 months, including the work at the Tinana interchange.



Just a few hours away, the Commonwealth Games will be held on the Gold Coast in April.



The FIFA World Cup will follow in June, much to the delight of sports fans such as myself, and thanks to their efforts this year, the Socceroos will be part of it.



There's a lot to look forward to and I want to wish everyone a happy and healthy New Year.



Thanks for making the Fraser Coast such a great place to be.

