Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
We need to stop judging mums who are just trying to feed their babies.
We need to stop judging mums who are just trying to feed their babies.
Opinion

OUR SAY: Breastfeeding in public is nothing to be ashamed of

Carlie Walker
by
19th Jul 2019 9:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

NO MATTER how a mum chooses to feed her child, it's important she can do so without any judgment.

How many times do we see stories in the media of mums being shamed for doing something so natural - breastfeeding their babies?

Often it's not the actual attack itself that hurts the most though - it just adds to challenges mums already face.

Anyone who has spent time around a new mum can tell you breastfeeding is not as easy as they make it seem in advertisements or movies.

Yes, it's beautiful bonding time, but it's also stressful, can be painful and can be very disheartening when all isn't going well.

MORE COVERAGE: Bay mum judged for breastfeeding in public

You might wonder why it's such a big deal what a few teenagers think, or when someone tells a breastfeeding mum to stop or to cover up.

The reason this needs to be called out is because it discourages mums from breastfeeding, makes their journeys harder and makes life more difficult at an already challenging time.

Of course we also find that many mums who turn to bottle feeding face judgment and criticism as well.

Mums can never win in the eyes of society, it seems.

We all need to support mothers and agree on one fundamental fact - fed is best.

Whether that comes from a breast or a bottle is irrelevant.

Offering support and encouragement is vital - or if that's too much to ask, simply say nothing.
 

More Stories

breastfeeding fcopinion opinion our say
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    GREAT OFFER: $1 a week for the first 12 weeks

    premium_icon GREAT OFFER: $1 a week for the first 12 weeks

    News We’ve got a special introductory subscription offer that allows you to enjoy Queensland’s best journalism at a price that’s affordable to everyone.

    'Don't date this man': DV victim's warning about this killer

    premium_icon 'Don't date this man': DV victim's warning about this killer

    Crime Convicted killer Karl Francis Whitney's abuse of two women revealed

    Gympie man who stabbed his best mate walks free

    premium_icon Gympie man who stabbed his best mate walks free

    News Wallis left him lying in a pool of blood outside the house.

    'My rapist is still out there': Desperate cry for justice

    premium_icon 'My rapist is still out there': Desperate cry for justice

    News Once they arrived, she was plied with more alcohol.