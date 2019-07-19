OUR SAY: Breastfeeding in public is nothing to be ashamed of

We need to stop judging mums who are just trying to feed their babies.

NO MATTER how a mum chooses to feed her child, it's important she can do so without any judgment.



How many times do we see stories in the media of mums being shamed for doing something so natural - breastfeeding their babies?



Often it's not the actual attack itself that hurts the most though - it just adds to challenges mums already face.



Anyone who has spent time around a new mum can tell you breastfeeding is not as easy as they make it seem in advertisements or movies.



Yes, it's beautiful bonding time, but it's also stressful, can be painful and can be very disheartening when all isn't going well.

You might wonder why it's such a big deal what a few teenagers think, or when someone tells a breastfeeding mum to stop or to cover up.

The reason this needs to be called out is because it discourages mums from breastfeeding, makes their journeys harder and makes life more difficult at an already challenging time.



Of course we also find that many mums who turn to bottle feeding face judgment and criticism as well.

Mums can never win in the eyes of society, it seems.



We all need to support mothers and agree on one fundamental fact - fed is best.

Whether that comes from a breast or a bottle is irrelevant.



Offering support and encouragement is vital - or if that's too much to ask, simply say nothing.

