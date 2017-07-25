OUR SAY: Bub's birth a reminder of of how blessed we are

IT'S always exciting to write a story about an unexpected birth that has a happy ending.



Maryborough's Rachel Finucane definitely has an entertaining story to tell now after she gave birth on the kitchen floor of her home on Sunday.



Fortunately paramedics arrived just as she started to push, so they were able to assist in the safe delivery of little Aurora.



It was the first time the paramedic had delivered a baby and I'm sure it was a very special and exciting experience for her to be part of as well.



I'm sure Aurora will get to hear the story about she surprised her mum and dad in the early hours of the morning many times when she is growing up.



We are so lucky to live in a country where help is just a phone call away and with medical professionals who are trained to provide immediate and capable assistance.



For many years I had the honour of writing stories about new arrivals for the Chronicle and sharing stories of the arrival of a new baby is still one of my favourite parts of the job.



It's lovely to see new journeys begin and I wish Rachel and her family all the best, as well as giving thanks to the paramedics who help to keep our community safe and well.

