OUR SAY: Call to arms for Maryborough's pub crawl

CONSIDER this a call to arms to every person over the age of 18 on the Fraser Coast.



This Sunday the annual pub crawl will be held in Maryborough.



We have the opportunity to claim back our world record, which we first set in 2005 with 1200 participants.



Maryborough successfully defended challenges from New York, London and Canada, holding the record with 4718 official participants at one point before the title was stolen off us by Kansas City with a total number of 4800 participants.



I know lots of people who are coming from out of town, but the best chance we have is if everyone here on the Fraser Coast who is able gets along to those 10 pubs on Sunday and gets their crawl card stamped.



Now remember, the drinks don't have to be alcoholic - just get dressed up, have a lemonade and join in the fun. I love the pub crawl and my friends and I go every year.



My mum loves to go as well and always has a ball.



So far I've been a witch, a fairy, Miss Muppet, a blood-spattered Carrie and a sailor.



I used to work each pub crawl and sigh with jealousy over all the wonderful photos that would come in.



Now I try to take it off when I can and it has never failed to disappoint.



It's like a party, a game of dress-up and a reunion all in one.



Come on, Fraser Coast. Let's get our record back.

